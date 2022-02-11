One eye on midterms, Dems ease up on approach to virus

By ZEKE MILLER and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a shifting narrative on COVID-19 restrictions across the country among Democratic officials and candidates. They’re increasingly supportive of easing mandates as they struggle to address voter frustration with the lingering pandemic. They’re hoping a shift in policy could serve to blunt incoming political attacks with the midterm elections now less than nine months away. But their appeals for a return to normalcy, both in symbols and practice, are putting new pressure on President Joe Biden. Even some members of his own party contend the president isn’t moving swiftly enough to move past the pandemic.