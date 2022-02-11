Pence schedules yet another spring trip to South Carolina

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is making yet another visit to the early-voting state of South Carolina, where Republican candidates often aim to drum up support among white evangelical voters. Columbia International University announced Friday that Pence would give the school’s commencement address in April. The commencement comes just a week before Pence returns to the state to speak at a fundraiser for a pregnancy center. Pence chose the early-voting state last year for his first public address since the end of the Trump administration.