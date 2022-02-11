TCM’s Jacqueline Stewart puts Black film history in focus

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Film scholar Jacqueline Stewart makes a rich contribution to TCM for Black History Month. Stewart leads discussions about “Selma” with its star, David Oyelowo, and on the work of pioneering Black filmmakers. One of those pioneers is the subject of the documentary “Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking,” airing Sunday. Micheaux made 40-plus silent and sound films with and for Black audiences. Actor Oyelowo is on board Feb. 20 and 27, for presentations of films including “Selma,” “Malcolm X” and the documentary “Black Panthers.” Stewart says she’s pleased by the scope of TCM’s Black History Month programming, which continues on Sundays through Feb. 27.