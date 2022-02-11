Thailand tackles 2nd offshore oil spill in 3 weeks

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities are scrambling to contain the country’s second oil spill in less than three weeks in the Gulf of Thailand. An estimated 5 tons is believed to have leaked 12 miles off the eastern province of Rayong, in the same location where at least 22 tons spilled into the sea on Jan. 25. The cleanup from the earlier spill was declared completed last week, but only after some oil made it on to a mainland beach. The new leak is believed to have come from an underwater pipeline to the mooring point that was being repaired. A navy spokesperson says three large oil slicks have been detected and chemicals applied to disperse them.