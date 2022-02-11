Trench warfare? New Zealand tries to flush out protesters

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Some countries might send in a riot squad to disperse trespassing protesters. In New Zealand, authorities turned on the sprinklers and Barry Manilow. Initial moves to try and flush out protesters who have been camped on Parliament’s grassy grounds since Tuesday had little effect. The protesters, who have been voicing their opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates, responded by digging trenches and installing makeshift drainpipes to divert the water. When a downpour hit Saturday, their numbers only grew. Protesters brought in bales of straw, which they scattered on the increasingly sodden grounds at Parliament.