US conservative figures cheer on Canadian trucker protest

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Several conservative media figures in the U.S. have lined up in support of Canadian truckers who are protesting COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in their country. Stars on Fox News Channel, the most popular cable network, are cheering on what they call “the freedom convoy”; American authorities are braced for the possibility that something similar can happen in the U.S. Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire said the truckers’ cause is “righteous,” while a writer on Red State on Thursday mocked a story that drew parallels to the burgeoning movement and the lead-up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.