Artillery in northwest Syria kills 6, including 2 children

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say six people from the same family including two children have been killed in a Syrian military artillery strike on a rebel-held village in the country’s northwest. Residents said the family was outside their house enjoying sunny weather and drinking tea when the shell struck. Low-flying reconnaissance aircraft circled the area, Maarat al-Naasan village in Idlib province, after the strike. The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense group, also known as the White Helmets, said the two children were aged three and seven. It said a total of 65 children have been killed in a renewed bombing campaign by the Russian-backed Syrian government targeting Idlib in the past six months.