From Egypt, German FM says human rights key for arms sales

CAIRO (AP) — Germany’s top diplomat says that human rights criteria will be at the center of her new government’s international arms sales, including to Egypt, a major importer of German weapons. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a bill being introduced this year will also impose restrictions in order to ensure that weapons will not be sold to crisis-hit areas except in exceptional circumstances, and with a justification. “The human rights situation already plays an important role here,” she said, adding that “this will also have an impact on countries that have so far been major recipients of German arms exports.” She did not elaborate on the mechanisms that will determine this.