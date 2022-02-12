Hong Kong reports record COVID-19 cases, tightens measures

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has reported its daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 1,514. The city is struggling with the worst outbreak of the pandemic as it tries to implement China’s zero-tolerance strategy using a mandatory quarantine for all travelers and mass testing. Hong Kong imposed new restriction this week, limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households. It plans to allow only vaccinated people in shopping malls and supermarkets. Places of worship, hair salons and other businesses were ordered to close. Beijing officials and Chinese state media warned Hong Kong against loosening any of the measures, saying that adopting a “living with the virus” policy would overwhelm its medical systems.