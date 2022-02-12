Palmeiras fan shot dead in Brazil after Club World Cup final

SAO PAULO (AP) — A fan of Sao Paulo-based soccer power Palmeiras has been shot dead outside the club’s stadium amid street violence after the team’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi. Local police investigator Cesar Saad told journalists a suspect has been arrested in Saturday’s shooting. He adds that 15 other fans were injured in clashes with police or in fights among themselves. Many Palmeiras fans traditionally watch the club’s away games in the surroundings of their stadium. Palmeiras lost as Chelsea scored a penalty goal in extra time to win the Club World Cup for the first time.