Paris police thwart advance of virus protesters on capital

By THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Paris police have intercepted at least 500 vehicles attempting to enter the French capital to take part in protests against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking “Freedom Convoy.” The police said on Twitter that several convoys were stopped from entering at key city arteries and over 200 motorists were handed tickets. Elsewhere, at least two protesters were detained amid a seizure of knives, hammers and other objects in one central Parisian square. Police have created checkpoints, deployed armored personnel carriers and set up water cannons to brace the city for the protests. So far, the police blockade action has seemed effective.