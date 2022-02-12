Shaq’s ‘Fun House’ draws big crowd with Lil Wayne headlining

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaquille O’Neal returned to the city where he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win three straight championships. This time, O’Neal – who moonlights as DJ Diesel – hosted “Shaq’s Fun House,” featuring performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo and even the NBA legend’s son, Myles, who spun several records in front of an energetic crowd. His annual Super Bowl week event was held in person after it was held virtually last year due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was filled with several popular entertainers and athletes including Floyd Mayweather, Torey Lanez and Brandon Marshall. The event was held at the spacious Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.