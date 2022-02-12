US F-22 fighter jets arrive in UAE after Houthi attacks

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. F-22 fighter jets have arrived in the United Arab Emirates. They are part of an American defense response to recent missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the country. The Raptors landed Saturday at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, which hosts some 2,000 U.S. troops. American soldiers there launched Patriot interceptor missiles in response to the Houthi attacks last month. American officials declined to say how many F-22s deployed or the number of airmen supporting the aircraft, citing operational security. However, they identified the unit involved as the 1st Fighter Wing, located at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. The USS Cole also is deployed to the UAE.