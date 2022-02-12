Zydeco musician Ardoin recovering creativity after shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin says it has taken time to recover his creativity after being shot last summer. The 40-year-old Lake Charles native was hit July 30 when at least one unknown shooter opened fire after his set at an outdoor event in Colfax. No arrests have been made. Ardoin was able to perform again the following Labor Day in Houston. But he said it’s only been in the past month that he’s been able to recover his passion to create music. In March, The Advocate reports, he will play at his first fully outdoor festival since he was hurt — Festivals Acadiens et Créoles in Lafayette.