Dr. Deborah Birx, COVID adviser under Trump, has a book deal

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House health official Dr. Deborah Birx has a memoir coming out this spring. It will center on her contentious time as White House coronavirus task force coordinator in the administration of President Donald Trump. Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Monday that Birx’s book will be titled “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of The Trump Administration, COVID-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late.” It will be published April 26. During her time with Trump, Birx drew criticism for not standing up to the president when he contradicted advice from medical and science experts.