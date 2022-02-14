Lawyer urges ICC to acquit Ugandan war criminal on appeal

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A lawyer for a Ugandan rebel commander serving a 25-year sentence for dozens of war crimes and crimes against humanity has told appeals judges that his client was found guilty by an International Criminal Court panel that cherry-picked evidence to ensure he was convicted. Prosecution lawyers responded Monday that Dominic Ongwen was “properly and fairly convicted” after an exhaustive trial. Defense lawyer Krispus Ayena Odongo was speaking on the first day of an appeal hearing for Ongwen who was convicted last year for his role as a senior commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army rebel group led by fugitive warlord Joseph Kony.