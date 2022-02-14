Pakistani court acquits model’s killer on parents’ pardon

By ASIM TANVEER

Associated Press

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A lawyer says a Pakistani man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for strangling his sister — a model on social media — has been acquitted of murder. The court ruled after the man’s parents pardoned him under Islamic law. Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing 26-year-old Qandeel Baloch for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook. Azeem was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison but his parents had sought his release. Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim’s family to pardon a convicted killer.