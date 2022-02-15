Germany to chart way out of coronavirus restrictions

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is conferring with Germany’s 16 state governors to map a way out of coronavirus restrictions as official figures show new infections beginning to drift downward. Germany saw infections caused by the omicron variant, which is highly contagious but generally causes milder illness than previous variants, surge later than in several other European countries. Officials have credited restrictions that include curbs on private gatherings, the closure of night clubs and requirements for people to show proof of vaccination or recovery to enter restaurants and bars. But other countries also have moved faster to lift restrictions. At Wednesday’s meeting, Scholz and the govenors are expected to consider proposals to drop most restrictions by March 20, moving step by step.