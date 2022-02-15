No ‘Fauda’: Hamas TV series glorifies fight against Israel

By WAFAA SHURAFA

Associated Press

BEIT LAHIYA, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers are producing a new TV series. The 30-episode “Fist of the Free” presents Hamas fighters as scrappy heroes outwitting a better-armed Israeli military. Unlike “Fauda,” the hit Israeli drama that deals with some of the same subject matter, it is unlikely to get picked up by Netflix. It’s the latest such production by the media arm of Hamas, which has invested heavily in its offerings despite a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza since the Islamic militant group seized power in 2007. The shows are aired on Hamas-run TV, and “Fist of the Free” will debut during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.