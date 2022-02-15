Testimony to resume in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes case

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecution witnesses are scheduled to retake the stand in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Jurors were to return to the federal courthouse in coastal Brunswick to hear more witness testimony Wednesday morning. The second trial in the young Black man’s killing began this week, with prosecutors saying they will show that Arbery was chased and shot in February 2020 because of his skin color. Defense attorneys say father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, made wrong assumptions about Arbery, but weren’t motivated by race.