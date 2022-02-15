Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to skate at the Olympics in the short program partly because her age gives her extra rights as a “protected person” in a doping case. It comes as some skating officials push to raise the minimum age for her event from 15 to 17 in time for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. They argue it would protect child athletes’ welfare and reduce injury risks from intense training. American skater Mariah Bell is among several who say they would back a change.