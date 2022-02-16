3 more bodies found in sinking of boat off Newfoundland

MADRID (AP) — Canadian rescuers have located three more bodies from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland, taking the death toll to 10. Efforts continue to find the 11 remaining crew members who were lost in the eastern Atlantic when the ship went down on Tuesday. Three members were rescued alive in a lifeboat. The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax confirmed the recovery of the three additional bodies. The boat sank in the dark early Tuesday morning, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas. Another Spanish fishing boat found three survivors and four bodies in one of the fishing boat’s four lifeboats.