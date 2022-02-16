Australia to list Hamas and US far-right group as terrorists

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has added the U.S.-based far-right extremist group National Socialist Order and plans to add the entirety of the Palestinian group Hamas to its list of outlawed terrorist organizations. Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Thursday that the National Socialist Order joins Islamist groups Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Hurras al-Din in being added to the list. Hamas’ military wing has been listed as a terrorist organization since 2003. The National Socialist Order joins the list on Thursday, bringing the number of outlawed groups to 28. It is the third far-right group to be listed. The two Islamist groups will be listed in April. Andrews has written to state governments to finalize the listing of Hamas as soon as possible.