Austria to drop most COVID restrictions on March 5

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government says it plans to end the country’s main COVID-19 restrictions on March 5, though wearing masks will remain obligatory in some places. Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced the decision at a news conference Wednesday in Vienna, stressing the pandemic is not yet over but the situation allows Austria to open up step by step. In a first step starting Saturday, proof of vaccination will no longer be required to attend events, go to restaurants, bars or hairdressers and various other activities. Proof of a negative test will suffice for those things. From March 5, most restrictions will be dropped, with night clubs reopening and restrictions on opening hours for restaurants and bars ending.