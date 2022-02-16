Biden tapping 2 to step in for ousted science adviser

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is replacing a top science adviser who resigned under a cloud with two individuals who will split his positions on an interim basis. That’s according to a person familiar with the president’s plans. Biden is expected to elevate Alondra Nelson, currently the deputy director for science and society in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, to become the temporary director of the office. Biden is also expected to name Francis Collins, who retired in December from his job as longtime director of the National Institutes of Health, to be the president’s top science adviser.