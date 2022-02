EU court approves linking funds to respect for rule of law

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has ruled that the 27-nation bloc can link financial backing for member states to respect for rule of law and that a challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed. The right-wing governments of both nations had argued that such action lacked a proper legal basis. Both nations, large recipients of EU funds, have come under increasing criticism over the past few years for veering away from the Western principles of the respect for democratic values in their nations.