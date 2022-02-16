EU summit aims to counter China, Russia influence in Africa

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are hosting their African counterparts during a two day-meeting in Brussels starting Thursday. The EU aim is to re-engage with African nations and to counter the growing influence of China and Russia across the continent. The EU-African Union gathering was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and agenda issues. The aim for the EU is clear: to remain Africa’s partner of choice. To that end, the bloc seeks to mobilize up to 300 billion euros ($341 billion) in public and private funds by 2027.