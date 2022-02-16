EXPLAINER: How figure skaters deliver quadruple jumps

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Russia’s “Quad Squad” of figure skaters is looking for an Olympics podium sweep by landing the thrilling quadruple jumps that remain rare in the women’s competition. But could skaters one day add a fifth rotation to jumps? Sports experts say it’s not clear how many rotations humans could possibly achieve. Speed, strength and body dimensions are factors that determine rotations. Exactly how skaters achieve quads can also vary. Former Olympian Polina Edmunds says it’s also become more common for skaters to start spinning before they launch off the ice. She says that “pre-rotation” is another reason why quads have become more common.