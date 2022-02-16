Germany to mark victims of terrorism annually on March 11

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says the country will formally commemorate the victims of terrorism every March 11. The date marks the anniversary of the 2004 bomb attacks in Madrid and is already commemorated each year by the European Union. Germany’s top security official said the Cabinet has approved adopting the date for a national remembrance day for the victims of terrorist violence, starting next month. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said acts such as the Islamic extremist attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 and far-right killings in Hanau and Halle had shaken Germany, too. Federal buildings will mark the day by flying flags at half-staff.