Hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing enters 4th day

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A federal jury is returning to court for the fourth day of proceedings in the hate crimes trial against three men previously convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Prosecutors were scheduled to continue calling witnesses Thursday in U.S. District Court in the port city of Brunswick, Georgia. An FBI analyst testified Wednesday about more than two dozen racist text messages and social media posts by the defendants in the years before the 25-year-old Black man’s shooting. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery two years ago. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun. All three have pleaded not guilty to hate crimes charges.