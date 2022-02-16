How Russia uses sarcasm as weapon in Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian diplomat brushed off speculation that Russia could invade Ukraine on Jan. 16 by saying, “Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.” It’s an example of how Russia is countering U.S. and Europe warnings with sarcasm instead of olive branches or bombs. It’s a tool that Russian officials have long used to belittle their rivals and to deflect attention from their actions. The spokesperson for Russia’s Defense Ministry asked the West to reveal the schedule of upcoming Russian invasions so she could “plan my vacations.” Laconic quips dovetail with the Kremlin’s domestic agenda by making Russia and its all-powerful president look more cool-headed and clever than countries in the panicky, democratic West.