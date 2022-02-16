Officer charged in Floyd killing says he deferred to Chauvin

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing has testified that he deferred to Derek Chauvin because he was his senior officer and that’s what he had been trained to do. J. Alexander Kueng is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed, facedown on the street. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Thomas Lane held his legs and Tou Thao kept bystanders back. Kueng says he was concerned about officers’ inability to stop Floyd from thrashing around as they tried to arrest him. He said Wednesday that when Lane suggested changing the restraint, Chauvin disagreed. Kueng is expected to be back on the stand on Thursday.