Published 12:43 AM

Pakistani police arrest journalist on unspecified charges

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police have arrested a prominent Pakistani journalist and government critic at his home on unspecified charges, his colleagues and local media said. Mohsin Baig, editor for the news outlet Online, had just days earlier suggested on a TV talk show that Prime Minister Imran Khan had showed favoritism by granting an award to a government minister with whom he has a close friendship. Khan had ranked Minister for Communication Murad Saeed as the top performer among his Cabinet. Saeed lodged a complaint against Baig to federal authorities following the comments, according to the information ministry.

