Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:55 PM

Plane crashes into tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway

KTVZ

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Officials say the pilot of an airplane was killed when it crashed into a tractor-trailer on a North Carolina highway, sparking a small fire. The N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed that the pilot was killed in Wednesday’s crash. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington at around 5:35 p.m. Video footage from the scene showed firefighters spraying water as flames burned the ground next to I-85 with some debris scattered on the road. The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content