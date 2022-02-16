Report: 13 Texas GOP congressional candidates say Biden won

HOUSTON (AP) — A published report says that only 13 of the 143 Texas Republican candidates for Congress say they believe Democrat Joe Biden’s election as president was legitimate. Of the 143 GOP congressional candidates studied by Hearst Newspapers, 86 have taken discernable positions on the question. At least 42 have said Democrats stole the 2020 election from Republican Donald Trump, the results were illegitimate, or they wouldn’t have voted to certify the results. Another 11 said enough fraud or irregularities left the results in doubt. The issue has become a critical distinction for those running in the state’s most fervently Republican districts.