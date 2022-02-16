Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus, no casualties

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says Israel has fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward military positions south of Damascus, causing material damage. State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, striking the outskirts of the village of Zakiya before midnight Wednesday. It added that no one was hurt in the attack. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the attack targeted a building where a meeting of unknown military officials was held.