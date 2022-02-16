The Blonds end fashion week with hot vampires, writhing trio

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The shock rock design duo The Blonds closed New York Fashion Week with hot vampires, embellished corsets and writhing dancers whipping long ponytails on the runway Wednesday night. Phillipe and David Blond were thrilled to be back for their second pandemic-era physical show after going with Paris Hilton and a cabaret vibe last September. This time, to some heavy beats, they rolled out a jogger suit and party dresses in a printed fabric based on their silver spike and studded corset worn by Katy Perry and Rihanna. Adam Lambert and Cardi B’s sister, influencer Hennessy Carolina, sat on the front row.