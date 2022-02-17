5 Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that those arrested Wednesday include school administrators, a coach, and an athletic director at Midland Christian School. An affidavit says the employees were aware of an allegation of assault on campus but did not report it. City officials say a student has been arrested but have not provided details. The school’s board of trustees says it is cooperating with investigators. Midland is about 315 miles west of Dallas.