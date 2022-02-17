Across the bridge: Alabama Dem carries torch for voting bill

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growing up in the civil rights epicenter of Selma, Alabama, Terri Sewell heard all the stories about the voting rights battles. As she set out for Congress, she looked ahead to the next civil rights fights. Income inequality, she thought, would be the place for her to focus. Then the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the earlier generation’s fight suddenly became her own. The congresswoman’s voting bill collapsed in the Senate last month, but she is determined to press on. In March, Selma will mark the anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” voting rights march.