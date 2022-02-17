‘Atlanta’ to end with season 4; Donald Glover has no regrets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There won’t be a long wait for the fourth season of FX’s “Atlanta,” but it will be its last. The Emmy-winning series created by Donald Glover begins its third season in March. Then it will return in the fall to wrap up the story of music manager Earn and rapper Paper Boi. There was a big gap between season two and the new season because of scheduling conflicts that delayed production. “Atlanta” last aired new episodes in May 2018. FX says the final two seasons have both been shot. Glover says he has no regrets about wrapping “Atlanta.” Season three debuts March 24 on FX.