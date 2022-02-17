Biden moves to reverse Trump-era limits on green cards

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has proposed reversing a rule that denies green cards to applicants who receive certain government benefits, one of former President Donald Trump’s signature moves to limit legal immigration. The proposal announced Thursday has no immediate impact, but it’s a step toward undoing Trump’s version of the “public charge” rule. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the Trump rule was “not consistent with our nation’s values.” The Biden administration’s revisions largely restore rules that had been in place since 1999, which exempt more benefits from determination of green-card eligibility.