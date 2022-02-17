Bulgarian MEP’s salute causes scandal at EU parliament

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament president is set to start a disciplinary procedure against a Bulgarian nationalist legislator who appeared to make a Nazi salute as he left a plenary debate on the rule of law late Wednesday. MEP Angel Dzhambazki said his raising of his right arm as he walked the step out of the plenary was “an example of taking something out of context” and blowing it up out of proportion. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola identified it as a fascist salute however, and says it “is unacceptable to me — always and everywhere.”