Canada skaters wait for Olympic medal that may not come

By SALLY HO and AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas could end up a medalist at the Beijing Games, though she isn’t holding her breath for the results of the Russian doping scandal that has cast a shadow over figure skating at the Winter Olympics. Schizas was part of the group of eight Canadian skaters who placed fourth in the team competition that happened the first week of the Beijing Games. The Canadian team could be upgraded to the third place bronze medal if Russia’s Kamila Valieva is ultimately disqualified.