‘Candy Bomber’ who dropped sweets during Berlin Airlift dies

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

DENVER (AP) — A U.S. military pilot known as the “Candy Bomber” for his airdrops of sweets during the Berlin Airlift after World War II ended has died. Gail Halvorsen died Wednesday in his home state of Utah. He was 101. He was beloved in Berlin, which he last visited in 2019 when the city celebrated the 70th anniversary of the day that the Soviets lifted their post-War World II blockade cutting off supplies to West Berlin. Halvorsen’s mission started after he was struck by how a group of children behind a fence at the airport eagerly accepted his offer of two sticks of gum.