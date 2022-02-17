CDC: NYC anime convention did not spread omicron widely

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say an anime convention in New York City last year was not a superspreader event. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that widespread masking, vaccinations and good air flow at the Javits Center prevented the highly contagious omicron variant from spreading widely. Investigators found 119 infections from about 53,000 people who attended the event over three days in November. A Minnesota man who was at the convention became one of the first Americans diagnosed with omicron, but health officials say the event did not lead to widespread omicron spread.