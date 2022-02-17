Curriculum struggle has Kansas GOP pursuing ‘transparency’

By JOHN HANNA and ANDY TSUBASA FIELD

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers who want to limit what public schools in Kansas teach about racism have settled on a proposed “parents’ bill of rights.” It would give people outside the education system more power to shape what happens in classrooms and school libraries. A GOP-controlled Kansas House committee hoped to vote Thursday on a measure that would require schools to post information online about classroom materials and allow people to push to remove materials from libraries. Conservatives acknowledge that they’ve struggled to correctly label what they’re trying to keep out of classrooms and libraries so that the rules aren’t easily flouted.