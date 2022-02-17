Denmark’s ex-spy chief wins appeal of pre-trial detention

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An appeals court in Denmark has ordered the release of the country’s former chief of foreign intelligence from pre-trial custody. Lars Findsen was detained in December and had been held on a preliminary charge of “disclosing highly classified information.” The Court of Appeal of Eastern Denmark said in a statement there was “a well-founded suspicion” Findsen had violated Danish law. But the court said Thursday it “didn’t find that the conditions for a pre-trial detention are met.” Details of the allegations against Findsen are unknown, and the case has been shrouded in secrecy. The 57-year-old has maintained he is innocent of releasing information improperly.