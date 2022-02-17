Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before tennis tournament

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has received a warm welcome in Dubai, where he visited the world’s fair following the global drama around his decision to remain unvaccinated. After being twice detained and deported from Australia ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam Tournament last month, Djokovic was in the United Arab Emirates Thursday for the Duty Free Tennis Championships. Days before he was due to hit the courts in Dubai, Djokovic posed for selfies with adoring fans and set off on a guided tour of Serbia’s national pavilion at Expo 2020.