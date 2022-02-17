Driver investigated over fatal train collision in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany are investigating whether one of the train drivers involved in a fatal collision this week ran a stop signal. An Afghan refugee in his 20s died and dozens of people were injured in Monday’s crash on a commuter train line south of Munich. Germany news agency dpa on Thursday quoted prosecutors in the Bavarian capital as saying it was too soon to know whether technical failure or human error caused the collision. Authorities say the 54-year-old train driver who is believed to have gone past a stop signal has so far declined to comment to investigators.