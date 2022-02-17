Ecuador approves measure regulating abortion for rape cases

By GONZALO SOLANO

Associated Press

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian legislators have approved a measure setting regulations for terminating pregnancies resulting from rape. It follows a Constitutional Court ruling that decriminalized such abortions. Previously, Ecuador allowed abortions only when a woman’s life was endangered by pregnancy. The new measure allows abortions up to 12 weeks of pregnancy for adults in urban areas and 16 weeks for minors and adults in rural areas. For the measure can become law, it must be signed by President Guillermo Lasso. He’s defined himself as a defender of life from gestation but said during his campaign he would respect the decisions of those who don’t agree with him.